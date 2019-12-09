× 2 Alabama breweries partner up to grow their brands

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The beer collab you didn’t know you needed.

In a press release, Straight to Ale and Druid City Brewing Company announced their new business partnership in the craft brewing community. STA acquired Tuscaloosa based Druid City Brewing Company in hopes of growth in both brands by providing double the creativity.

The release explains that Co-Owner and Brewer at Druid City, Bo Hicks, and Owner of Straight to Ale, Dan Perry, met through craft brewing industry events over the years and became good friends and now business partners.

“We saw an opportunity where we could both succeed and be a bigger part of the culture and the community here in Alabama,” Hicks states.

“We love what Bo and Elliot have done with Druid City in Tuscaloosa. They’ve created a unique brewery and taproom that we’re excited to be a part of, and we can help expand the brand throughout Alabama,” says Perry.

Straight to Ale is located at 2610 Clinton Avenue in Huntsville. Druid City is located behind Citi Trends on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa.

