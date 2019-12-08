Afternoon highs in the 60s on Monday, but cold enough for snow flurries Tuesday?

Get ready for a big temperature flip-flop this week! Monday afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, but Tuesday afternoon temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s!

A cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning, triggering more showers, especially Tuesday. Off and on showers possible through the day Monday, with a better chance for rain overnight Monday night as the cold front moves through.

The something wintry that won’t add up to much?

We caution you before you go out and buy all the milk, eggs, and bread!

A few flurries could mix in late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening before things dry up completely. Depending on how much moisture is available in the atmosphere when the cold air arrives, a light dusting is possible in sheltered areas of Marion and Franklin counties northeast into Limestone, Madison and Lincoln County, Tennessee.

At this point, we don’t expect any winter weather impacts due to the limited moisture supply and the fact that ground temperatures will remain above freezing during the majority of the snow.

Depending on how much rain we see, and how quickly we cool off, its possible we could see a couple of isolated instances of black ice (just slick spots on the roads) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Things would have to set up just right for that to happen, so we aren’t expecting any widespread issues, but we’ll continue to monitor this as we head through the next couple of days. We’ll let you know if things change.