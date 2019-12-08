Huntsville Police identify fallen veteran officer

Titans Keys to the Game for Oakland Raiders

Posted 7:36 am, December 8, 2019, by

The Tennessee Titans are getting hot at the right time; winners of three in a row and five of their last six. They’ll face the Oakland Raiders at 3:25 on WHNT News 19. Mike Keith gives us the Titans Keys to the Game.

"The Raiders are 5-1 at home this season. Oakland has always been a tough place to play. One thing that would help the Titans is to take the air out of Raider Nation. Ryan Tannehill could be a huge help with that. He's a veteran, he's poised and he's playing well. A big game from Tannehill especially when it comes to decision-making can make the difference. Key number two, more good run defense. The Colts rushed for just 82 yards last Sunday, and the Raiders have a great rookie running back in Josh Jacobs. The Titans need another outstanding game and run defense from members of their front seven. Finally, the Titans might have a big advantage when it comes to special teams. The return game may be the best area of opportunity. If Tennessee can run back a kick to score or even set up a score, it might help them to get back from Oakland at 8-5."

