Pulaski, Tennessee home features over 20,000 lights and only handmade Christmas displays

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This Christmas display is from 603 South Ingram Street in Pulaski, Tennessee. The Rose family's display has over 20,000 lights with no store-bought displays... They are all handmade! They also have eight Christmas trees and a blanket of lights with designs on the roof and the ground.

