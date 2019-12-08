Online Retailer Selling Funko Pop! Toys Fails to Deliver

Three Arlington, TX-based online retailers owned by the same corporation have consumers across 40 states wondering when their purchases will arrive, including a few residents in North Alabama.

Within the past year, BBB has received a combined 303 complaints and negative customer reviews against three online retailers registered to Vaztor Corporation: Case Shark, Case Chimp and Orbitoys. Case Shark and Case Chimp sell cellphone cases for Androids and iPhones, while Orbitoys exclusively sells rare collectible Funko Pop figures.

Among the 303 complaints and reviews BBB has received, Orbitoys accounts for over 80% with 250 complaints and negative reviews since December 2018.

Consumers primarily allege not receiving online purchases from the Vaztor websites. Furthermore, consumers allege they are unable to reach the companies to inquire about the status of orders.

According to Texas Secretary of State filings, the business is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. However, BBB’s investigation found this address associated with a local tax preparer agency, not Vaztor Corporation. BBB spoke with a representative at the tax agency who stated the company prepares Vaztor Corporation’s taxes and acts as its registered agent, but that the company does not operate at that location.

BBB tied the business to a residence in the Fort Worth area after learning where consumers were directed to return products for refunds. Consumers claim returns were made but refunds were not received.

BBB’s investigation revealed that most consumers found the businesses through Facebook. Facebook posts and ads advertised $1 shipping fees and one-day, 50% discounts on products. When consumers visited the websites, they were offered products at allegedly discounted prices.

Furthermore, all three businesses offered satisfaction guarantees and placed low inventory alerts on nearly every product.

To date, the businesses have not responded to any complaints nor has Vaztor Corporation responded to BBB’s attempts to address its concerns.

BBB offers these tips for safe online shopping:

Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. Check out retailers at bbb.org before you shop.

Some of the best deals are only available online but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. Check out retailers at bbb.org before you shop. Beware of too-good-to-be-true-deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.

Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print. Shop with a credit card. In the case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve of. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.

In the case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve of. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card. Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this information with your purchase records.

Source: BBB Heart of Texas – Austin & BBB.org

