No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide takes on No. 14 Michigan in Citrus Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide will go head to head against the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day at 12 p.m. in Orlando, Florida.

The game will be No. 13 Alabama’s first time playing in a bowl game and not the College Football Playoffs since the CFP era began.

This is the first time the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines have faced each other in the postseason since the 2000 Orange Bowl, where Michigan won 35-34 in overtime. In the 2012 season, the two teams played and Alabama defeated Michigan 41-14.

We're heading to sunny Orlando, FL to play in the @CitrusBowl 🍋🍊🌴on New Year's Day! Ticket requests for the general public are open now on https://t.co/YakPaC2v8z. 🎟 https://t.co/BVhNXR3icX pic.twitter.com/yFYvG76Agu — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) December 8, 2019

Tickets for the Citrus Bowl can be purchased here.