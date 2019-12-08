No. 12 Auburn Tigers face No. 18 Minnesota in Outback Bowl

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers will face off against No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day in Tampa, Florida.

The game will be the first match-up in history for Auburn and Minnesota. This will be the fifth appearance in the Outback Bowl for Auburn and the first appearance for Minnesota.

BOWL GAMES ANNOUNCED 🏈🏈 (13) @AlabamaFTBL will face off against (14) Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. This will be Bama’s first time playing in a bowl game and not the #CFBPlayoff in the CFP era (12) @AuburnFootball is gonna take on (18) Minnesota in the Outback Bowl — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) December 8, 2019

“We are excited about returning to the Outback Bowl for the first time in five years to face a very good Minnesota team out of the Big Ten Conference,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in a news release. “I’ve been fortunate to make two previous trips to the Outback Bowl. Jim McVay and everyone associated with the bowl make it a first-class experience for our players and fans. We have the best fans in college football and I look forward to them joining us on New Year’s Day as we try to win our tenth game of the season and send our seniors out on a high note.”

Tickets can be purchased for the Outback Bowl here.