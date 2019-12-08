Mountain Valley Arts Council in Guntersville hosts holiday art market

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- The Mountain Valley Arts Council (MVAC) is hosting its second annual holiday art market where local artists can show and sell their work.

There are paintings, ornaments, pottery, jewelry, even some edible art by Ginger Lily Sweets for sale.

The holiday art market is a way for local artists who don’t create smaller amounts of pieces to show off their one of a kind hand-crafted pieces. The event runs through December 28th.

The MVAC also hosted the 10th annual children’s Christmas card contest for kids in Marshall County.

The grand prize gallery winner drawing will be used for the MVAC Christmas card.