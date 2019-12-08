Chicamauga Trail home displays Christmas lights, yard ornaments, and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Look at this Christmas lights display!

The Winborns have decorated their home going on 12 years now. It has tens of thousands of lights, dozens of yard ornaments, and blow up displays.

You can find the Winborn's on the 12000 block of Chicamauga Trail in south Huntsville. They usually run the lights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

