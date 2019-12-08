Candlelight prayer vigil to be held for fallen HPD Officer Billy Clardy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Thin Line Support is hosting a candlelight prayer vigil for fallen HPD Officer Billy Clardy III.

The vigil will be Sunday, December 8, at 5 p.m. at the Huntsville Police Department Fallen Officers Memorial statue. HPD’s main precinct is located at 815 Wheeler Avenue NW.

Officer Clardy’s patrol unit will be near the Fallen Officers Memorial statue. In front of the statue is a place to leave flowers, gifts, momentoes, or candles for the Clardy family, according to The Thin Line Support Facebook event.

The Thin Line Support said, “The whole family of first responders hurts when one hurts. Please take time out of your schedule to show them how important what they do is and who they are to us.”

Officer Clardy was shot outside his bulletproof vest during a drug buy set up by strategic counterdrug team (STAC) agents at a house on Levert Street on Friday.

Clardy was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, and HPD Chief Mark McMurray said Clardy died later Friday night.

Those who worked with Clardy closely said he was a dedicated officer.

Clardy’s funeral will be Tuesday at Whitesburg Baptist Church. Public viewing will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the service to follow.