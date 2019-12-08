Arkansas has hired Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its head coach, giving the longtime offensive line coach his first chance to lead a college program. Pittman, an Oklahoma native, has been coaching at the FBS level since 1994. He has been in the Southeastern Conference, including a three-year stint at Arkansas, since 2012. He has spent the last four years at Georgia working for Kirby Smart. Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season that led to the firing of coach Chad Morris after less than two seasons.
Arkansas hires Georgia assistant Pittman as new head coach
-
Arkansas fires coach Chad Morris, who went 4-18 in 2 seasons
-
Ole Miss fires coach Matt Luke after 3 seasons, 15-21 record
-
Fayetteville High School denied playoff bid over ineligible player
-
Kiffin becomes coach at Ole Miss, steps down at FAU
-
Woman finds 3.29 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
-
-
Saban: Alabama QB Tagovailoa has procedure for ankle injury
-
Arkansas hunter dies after being attacked by a deer he’d just shot
-
Burrow completes Heisman coronation, LSU routs Georgia 37-10
-
HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week: Albertville vs Guntersville
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State, Georgia tied at No. 3; Florida to 7th
-
-
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps to No. 1 after Clemson close call
-
Former Auburn quarterback, Heisman winner Pat Sullivan dead at 69
-
Jimmy Carter to teach Sunday school despite broken pelvis