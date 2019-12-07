Redstone Federal Credit Union starts 4th annual ‘Letters to Santa’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Redstone Federal Credit Union (RFCU) started its fourth year of 'Letters to Santa' with a party for the kids of the Boys and Girls Club on Friday night.

For every letter put in mailboxes at any branch, or emailed in online, it will donate one dollar to the Boys and Girls Club of Madison County and Rutherford County in Tennessee.

RFCU donated about $14,000 dollars last year.

"We're always about people helping people. And this is another way we can help the community. And it's one of the ways we can have fun about it. And during the spirit of Christmas, everyone always gets in the holiday mood by giving," said Joe Newberry, President-CEO for RFCU.

You can send your letters to the North Pole until Christmas Eve.