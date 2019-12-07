Photos with furry friends and Santa at Bridge Street Saturday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Do you still need to get Christmas photos with your furry friends and Santa Claus?

Bridge Street Town Center has you covered.

From noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Cook’s Pest Control and the Great Huntsville Humane Society are teaming up to give pet owners a great backdrop for photos – the Bridge Street Christmas Tree.

The groups are asking pet owners to bring their own camera and a suggested donation of $10 to the Humane Society.

