Meager Rainfall Yesterday; More Rain On The Way.

While it was often cloudy and gloomy, not much rain fell across the Tennessee Valley yesterday.

Rain totals didn’t get higher than 1/4 inch yesterday across north Alabama. That’s compared to much of central Alabama getting between 1/4-1/2 inch. We’ll stay dry Saturday and relatively warm, but more rain chances are on the way.

We’ll have another chance at fairly light and scattered rain Sunday and Monday, but our best chance of substantial rainfall will come Monday night into Tuesday.

After that rain, things turn colder across the Tennessee Valley. Check out our latest forecast for the details.