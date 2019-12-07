Man accused of killing Huntsville officer previously charged with assaulting police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The man accused of murdering Huntsville STAC agent Billy Clardy III has a lengthy criminal history including charges of assaulting an officer and police impersonation.

LaJeromeny Brown, 41, was arrested Friday night after authorities said he shot and killed Clardy during a drug bust. He is currently in the Madison County Jail on a capital murder charge.

STAC agents had set up a drug buy at a house on Levert Street on Friday. When officers arrived, Brown immediately shot Clardy, hitting him outside his bulletproof vest, police said. Other officers on a perimeter captured Brown after a short foot chase.

Clardy was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, and died Friday night, according to Hunstville Police Chief Mark McMurray.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said Friday Brown was “well-known to the department.”

According to court records, Brown was most recently accused of aggravated assault of a police officer in Hamilton County, Tennessee from an incident in December 2018.

Brown was also charged with several felonies related to the incident, including felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Records show the case was sent to a grand jury in October 2019.

According to our CBS affiliate in Chattanooga WDEF, Brown was also arrested in Chattanooga in October 2018 and faced several charges, including aggravated kidnapping and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

Officials said Brown was involved in a home invasion robbery in August 2018 and at least five other home invasions at the time could have been related. Federal documents show he was on federal probation at the time of the incident.

His supervised probation was related to a 2013 arrest on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”), and/or five kilograms or more of cocaine in federal court. Records show Brown served 41 months in federal prison on those charges before his July 2018 release.

It’s not clear how long he’d been out of jail before Friday’s deadly shooting or why authorities allowed his release from jail.

WDEF reports that Brown, along with 31 others, were called “32 of Chattanooga’s most dangerous criminals” by Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke back in 2013.

A capital murder charge carries one of two sentences, life in prison without parole or the death penalty.