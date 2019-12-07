Huntsville lights display features around 25,000 lights and Santa walking around inside the house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out this Christmas lights display!

The Holland family makes a huge display every year at their home on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. They use around 25,000 lights, displays, and show Santa in the window of the house walking in the room. They also try to help the Food Bank of North Alabama by requesting canned or non-perishable items be donated.

There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

