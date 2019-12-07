Huntsville city leaders issue statements on fallen HPD officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray announced Saturday at 12 p.m. that STAC agent Billy Clardy III was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Officer Clardy died from gunshot wounds he suffered during a drug investigation. He has previously served as a Community Resource Officer within the Huntsville Police Department and played a key role in HPD’s Anti-Crime team.

Mayor Tommy Battle and Huntsville City Council members offered the following statements regarding the loss of Officer Clardy:

With the loss of Officer Clardy, all of us lost a little bit of life yesterday. Clardy was the first officer I rode with after being elected Mayor, and I’ll never forget his spirit, his selfless dedication to this City and his true talent as an officer. Officer Clardy was an exemplary Community Resource Officer with a special emphasis of taking care of the homeless. In addition to being a member of the STAC team, Officer Clardy was a key member of HPD’s Anti-Crime team. He was a great example of the heart and soul of being a police officer. We stand united as a City, as a State and as a Nation in support of the Huntsville Police Department and the Clardy family. – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

We stand in solidarity with the Huntsville Police Department and the Clardy family. Every day the citizens of Huntsville reap the benefit of our incredible and professional police force. I implore everyone to not take for granted law enforcement’s lives, sacrifice or commitment to their community. I had the honor of meeting Officer Clardy when he was a Community Resource Officer. He went beyond the badge to get to know his community and served with the greatest professionalism and dedication. The City of Huntsville has lost a true hero. – Council President Devyn Keith

Just this week at our City Council meeting, we recognized and welcomed over 20 new police officers joining the Huntsville Police Department family. Family is what I think of when tragedies like this happen. My son-in-law is a police officer, and since I heard the news, I can’t stop imagining what Officer Clardy’s mother and family must be experiencing right now. Officer Clardy and his loved ones have made the ultimate sacrifice. The City of Huntsville and the Council will honor that sacrifice in every way we can. – Council Member Jennie Robinson

We are eternally grateful to Officer Clardy for his dedication to the Huntsville Police Department, the City of Huntsville and the fight for good above evil to keep our neighborhoods safe. I echo what my colleague Devyn Keith said – if you see an officer, give them a hug. Look them in the eye. Get to know them. They work on our behalf day in and day out and deserve our respect. My thoughts are with Officer Clardy’s family and with the Huntsville Police Department, the most professional and compassionate PD in the nation. – Council Member Frances Akridge

The City lost a hero last night. To say being a police officer is tough job is an understatement. It’s a job for heroes. Each time the men and women of law enforcement put on their shoes and tighten their laces, there’s always a chance they won’t come home. How do you even begin to show appropriate gratitude for that level of sacrifice? The Huntsville City Council will do everything we can for the officer’s family and for the HPD family to get through this as a united community. – Council Member Bill Kling

The Huntsville Police Department lost a friend and a brother last night. There are few words that can adequately capture the devastation of this loss, so let me just say this: we are unified in lifting up the Clardy family and our entire police department in this dark time. The Huntsville Police Department serves each of us every day. Now it’s our turn to serve them which can be as simple as thanking the next police officer you see or lending a prayer to our HPD family as they navigate such an unthinkable loss. – Council Member Will Culver