DJ Nights are back at Skating in the Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Skating in the Park is back in Big Spring Park. On Friday nights through Jan. 3, the Huntsville Museum of Art will host 'DJ Nights.'

DJ Billy Brasfield will be on the microphone for all of the DJ Nights while you skate around the rink at Big Spring Park, and will play popular tunes.

DJ Nights will run from 7pm-10pm on Dec. 13, Dec. 27, and Jan. 3.

Admission is $15 for ages 10 and up, $10 for ages 9 and below, and if you bring your own ice skates, you get $5 off admission.

Danny Owen, from Huntsville Museum of Art, says the event is for all ages throughout the holiday season. They especially want to give high school-aged students something fun to do while they are on break.