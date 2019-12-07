Clouds roll in Sunday, more rain and cold air this week

Although a few clouds will drift over the Tennessee Valley for the first half of the afternoon, enough sunshine will be in place to warm temperatures into the upper 50s through lunchtime.

However, don’t put away the umbrellas and winter coats just yet!

Widespread cloud cover will drape across the region Sunday afternoon, and a few light showers will pass through as well. These showers will isolated and produce light rain, but keep the umbrella handy if you have any outdoor activities planned.

More widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday morning through afternoon, but the heaviest rain will arrive Monday evening ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

The cold front will move very slowly Monday night, and at times it may stall, producing more rain through Tuesday afternoon and evening. The cold front should finally move out of the region Wednesday.

Total rainfall from Sunday’s sprinkles to Monday’s showers and Tuesday’s steadier rain looks to come in around 0.5″ on the low end to around 1.5″ on the higher end: the majority gets something in the middle of that range.

The strong cold front: Several days ago, this looked like a major blast of frigid air for Alabama. Now, it looks cold, but it may not be quite as cold as some of the more historic cold waves we’ve had in the past decade of Decembers. This front moves in Tuesday morning taking temperatures from around 60°F before sunrise to near 40°F in the afternoon. A stiff northwest wind makes it feel like the low-30s in the afternoon.

We’ll get a freeze Wednesday morning, and it does look cold all day: highs only hit the low-40s (higher elevations in the upper 30s). Even as the air moderates a little next week, it doesn’t get ‘warm’ again for quite a while.