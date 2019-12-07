× All aboard the North Star Limited for Friday and Saturday night departures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The North Alabama Railroad Museum is bringing back the North Star Limited!

The popular event is a night ride, with snacks and special treats for all guests.

Children aboard are encouraged to wear their pajamas, too.

Santa will be visiting each child and their families one-on-one. Children can give the big man their wish list and all the good boys and girls will get presents!

A new VIP experience will also debut for the 2019 season – a 1949 Southern Railway Pullman Sleeper Coach will be joining the train. The coach has 3 private suites, which hold six people (maximum of four adults) and nine roomettes, which hold two people. The suites are geared towards families, while the roomettes are geared toward couples.

All guests in the coach will get a special treat and commemorative mug.

In addition, a gift shop will be detached from the train and open for customers with some new items.

The trips last 45 minutes, with departures on Dec. 7, 13, 14, and 20 at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are sold out for all 2019 rides.