WHNT News 19 remembers Mike Wilhelm, distinguished storm chaser and friend

This week, the weather community in north Alabama lost one of its own.

Mike Wilhelm, distinguished storm chaser, storm spotter, father, and friend died Nov. 30. He was 54.

He was an asset for us at WHNT News 19.

Mike's passion for weather helped save lives.

He relayed vital information from the field during storms.

On April 27, 2011, there wasn't a better spot to capture the EF-4 tornado moving through Tuscaloosa. He was always in the right place at the right time.

Mike saved a lot of lives. He impacted them through his craft - storm chasing.

On quieter days, he captured nature's beauty. His photos were top notch. From lightning, rainbows, heavy rain, and sunsets.

He left his mark, a legacy we will never forget.

A Huntsville native, Mike graduated from Lee High School and the University of Alabama. He was a father with three sons and a granddaughter on the way in January.

Thank you, Mike. Thank you for your friendship. Thank you for your knowledge. Thank you for your hard work for the Tennessee Valley. We will miss you.

Mike's funeral is set for 4 p.m. on Friday, December 6 at Berryhill Funeral Home in Huntsville.