Trial date set for former astronaut charged with reckless murder

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – The trial date has been set for a former Space Shuttle commander charged with killing two girls in a 2016 wreck.

James Halsell Jr.’s trial has been set for Feb. 3 in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court.

Halsell is charged with reckless murder in the car crash deaths of two girls, 11-year-old Niomi James and 13-year-old Jayla Parler, on U.S. 82 in Tuscaloosa County in June 2016. Authorities said he was driving under the influence at the time.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday, but it was moved after Halsell’s attorneys notified the court they had a number of pretrial motions they expected to file that could push the date back.