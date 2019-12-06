Students, emergency responders packed sensory kits at Rainbow Elementary

MADISON, Ala. – Community members got together on Thursday to pack special sensory kits for area 1st response agencies.

According to a Facebook post by Madison City Schools, area emergency responders met at Rainbow Elementary to pack ‘de-escalation kits’. These special sensory kits are complete with noise-suppressing headphones, communication cards, dark glasses and other items that can help calm anxieties and aid in communication.

The post says that the group was able to pack 200 kits.

The kits were donated by non-profit Tennessee Valley Unite.

The post goes on to say that the best part of the activity was seeing relationships being built between the students and the SROs, firemen, and paramedics in attendance.