State and local officials send condolences in wake of Huntsville Police officer killed in the line of duty

State and local officials are sending condolences to Huntsville Police as they mourn the loss of a fellow officer.

Governor Ivey issued a statement on social media that read:

“I am grieved to hear of the Huntsville Police Officer killed in the line of duty and extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to his family for their unimaginable loss. It has been an exceptionally tough year for our law enforcement community and this will be felt across our state. I will also be praying for strength for the Huntsville Police as they grieve the loss of their fellow officer, as well as for their continued protection as they keep us safe. May the Lord’s peace that passes all understanding be with the family and everyone who loved this dedicated officer.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement:

“Our City is broken hearted tonight,” Battle said. “All of Huntsville mourns along with the Huntsville Police Department and the family and friends of our fallen officer. We owe a continual and deep debt of gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement who protect our community every day. Let it never be taken for granted the sacrifice that officers make to keep us safe. We stand side by side with our police department and in the days, weeks and months ahead – have no doubt – we will use the full extent of the law to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6 issued a statement that read in part:

“The Huntsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6 Executive Board and membership will have our fallen police officer brother and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as well as the entire Huntsville Police Department and Madison County law enforcement community. The FOP will stand ready for whatever the department, coworkers, family, and friends ask of us in assistance.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt’s statement:

“I’m very sorry to hear of the death of this officer. We can never show enough gratitude for the men and women who put their lives on the line for us every day. May God bless this family and all of our law enforcement officers.” – Congressman Robert Aderholt

U.S. Attorney Jay Town released a statement:

“All of Alabama is heartbroken again as another Alabama peace officer is gunned down in the line of duty. The Huntsville Police Department investigator, whose name will be released tomorrow, will always be remembered as a good man and a fine officer. Those of us who knew him admired his dedication and professionalism. We must now direct our prayers to his grieving family and pull together in full support of the Huntsville Police Department and law enforcement everywhere who lost another brother of the badge tonight. I am beyond grief.”

