Somerville man charged with breaking into vehicle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities have arrested a Somerville man after they said he tried to sell items he stole from a vehicle.

Daniel James Price, 32, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering a vehicle, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Price is accused of breaking into a vehicle on Oct. 30 and stealing items. The sheriff’s office said investigators on the case learned that Price was trying to sell the items taken from the vehicle and arrested him.

Price was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bond.