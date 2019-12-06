× Single-vehicle wreck claims life of Ider woman

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – An Ider woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash Thursday.

Authorities responded to the wreck at 11:30 p.m. on December 5th. ALEA reports that Shelly L. Terrell Burns, 32, was killed when she left the road and went into the ditch causing her vehicle to flip. Deputies say Burns was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The report states Burns was pronounced dead on the scene.

The wreck happened on Alabama 40 at the 2-mile marker about 3 miles east of Scottsboro, according to ALEA.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers investigate.