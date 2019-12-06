Shoals Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Ring in the holiday season with the Shoals Symphony Orchestra and a special performance of Handel's Messiah.

The famous 'Hallelujah' chorus will be so mesmerizing you may even rise out of your seat, just as King George II did at the 1743 London premiere. As the story

has it, the King was so entranced by the music that he rose to his feet without thought.

On Sunday, December 8th at 3 p.m., a mass choir will join the Shoals Symphony Orchestra to present Handel's masterwork.

Performing alongside the orchestra will be guest soloists Tiffany Bostic-Brown, soprano; Gretchen Windt, alto; Roderick George, tenor; and Terrance Brown, baritone.

Vocalists from UNA Choruses, Florence Camerata, and Shoals Chamber Singers will combine to form the mass choir.

With the largest orchestra of the season, more than 150 musicians will fill the Norton Auditorium stage.

Tickets range from $20-30 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets are available for purchase online or by phone at (256) 710-1623.

The Shoals Symphony Orchestra`s presentation of Handel's Messiah is produced in part through the generosity of Robert and Judith Rausch.