Police officer in critical condition after shooting on Levert Street near Oakwood Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Huntsville police officer on Levert Street in Huntsville.

Emergency crews took an officer to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Officer Michael Johnson said the injured officer is a 20-year veteran of the force and a STAC officer. They are not releasing the officer’s identity at this time.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a drug-related investigation being conducted by STAC agents.

Police say the officer was injured outside of the area protected by his bulletproof vest.

Authorities have a suspect in custody. Police say he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Charges have not been filed yet, police say those will come at a later time and are pending on the officer’s condition.

At this time we can confirm we have an HPD Officer injured in this shooting and in critical condition. We also have an offender in custody. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) December 6, 2019

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the suspect was in custody and was being interviewed at the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

.@HsvPolice have closed Meridian and Oakwood after what appears to be an officer involved shooting. We’re waiting to learn more. @whnt pic.twitter.com/ndNxENAUty — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) December 6, 2019

Huntsville Police Officer Jason Moore was injured in a shooting in 2014 while responding to a domestic disturbance. The shooter, William Arthur Stogner Jr., was shot and killed by police.

A Huntsville police officer was shot and killed in 2007, when Kenneth Shipp shot and killed Officer Eric Freeman. Shipp is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at Holman Prison in Atmore.