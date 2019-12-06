Moores Mill Road reopened after wreck involving a train
UPDATE: Huntsville Police confirm all lanes of Moores Mill Road were reopened by 7:05 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Moores Mill Road is closed at Stanwood Boulevard due to a wreck involving a train.
According to HEMSI’s Don Webster, a car hit a train at the railroad crossing around 5:40 a.m. Friday.
Webster says the female driver was not injured.
There have been no reports on when the train will be moved.
Officials ask you to avoid the area.
