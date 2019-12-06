Moores Mill Road reopened after wreck involving a train

Posted 6:40 am, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07AM, December 6, 2019

UPDATE: Huntsville Police confirm all lanes of Moores Mill Road were reopened by 7:05 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Moores Mill Road is closed at Stanwood Boulevard due to a wreck involving a train.

According to  HEMSI’s Don Webster, a car hit a train at the railroad crossing around 5:40 a.m. Friday.

Webster says the female driver was not injured.

There have been no reports on when the train will be moved.

Officials ask you to avoid the area.

