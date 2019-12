× Mentone welcome sign vandalized, reward offered

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Vandals sprayed graffiti on the rock welcome sign in Mentone.

The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of whoever is responsible for the vandalism.

If you have any information about who is behind this, call (256)634-4444, or (256)634-0704. All of the calls will be kept confidential