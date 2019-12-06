Madison County Schools hiring substitute teachers, bus drivers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools are now accepting applications for two different jobs.
According to a Twitter post, the school system is hiring bus drivers and substitute teachers.
If you’re interested in the position of Bus Driver, contact Supervisor of Transportation, Eddie McCord at emccord@mcssk12.org or 256-859-9447.
They will be accepting applications for substitute teaching until December 31st. The post says applications must be submitted in person at MCSS Personal Department located at 1275 Jordan Road in Huntsville.
In order to substitute in a certified position, you must have a Substitute Teacher’s License or Professional Educator License on file at the Madison County Board Of Education Personnel Office.
Click here to check out the substitute application.