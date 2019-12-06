Madison County Schools hiring substitute teachers, bus drivers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools are now accepting applications for two different jobs.

According to a Twitter post, the school system is hiring bus drivers and substitute teachers.

If you’re interested in the position of Bus Driver, contact Supervisor of Transportation, Eddie McCord at emccord@mcssk12.org or 256-859-9447.

We Are Hiring Bus Drivers! Please contact Supervisor of Transportation, Eddie McCord at: emccord@mcssk12.org or 256-859-9447 for information. #JoinTheMCSSTeam #IgniteExcellenceMCSS pic.twitter.com/DMNDIcnOPS — MadCoSchools (@MadCoSchools) December 6, 2019

They will be accepting applications for substitute teaching until December 31st. The post says applications must be submitted in person at MCSS Personal Department located at 1275 Jordan Road in Huntsville.

In order to substitute in a certified position, you must have a Substitute Teacher’s License or Professional Educator License on file at the Madison County Board Of Education Personnel Office.

Join Our Team! Applications for Substitute Teachers will be accepted November 1- December 31. #IgniteExcellenceMCSS Please visit this link for application and information: https://t.co/I2DGtsZOq2 pic.twitter.com/OpFK3YN4qt — MadCoSchools (@MadCoSchools) December 6, 2019

Click here to check out the substitute application.