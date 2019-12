HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lace-up your skates for one last round at the Odyssey Skate Center in Huntsville.

According to a post on the Odyssey Skate Center Facebook page, the rink has been sold and the last day to skate is December 7th.

The owners thank the community for the 30 years of support and offer times for your last roll this Saturday.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come out and skated and supported roller skating over the last 30 years, not only at odyssey but at every rink you have visited in the past. If you have time on Saturday please come by and say goodbye to the rink. We will be open 12-11pm, from 7-11 we will be trucking, so come join us for one last roll!! Thank you.”

The post also says the rink was sold to Planet Fitness.