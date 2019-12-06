Grissom’s Burrell signs volleyball scholarship with Union University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Lauren Burrell's dreams became a reality on Friday as the Grissom Volleyball star signed her national letter of intent with Union University. Not only has she excelled on the court, but in the classroom as well, and continuing her playing career with the Bulldogs was an easy choice.

"It's very exciting that I get to continue my career both academically and volleyball is just the icing on the cake really," said Burrell. "I'm going to a school that's very faith based so that's very important for me too to grow spiritually also."

Union University is located in Jackson, Tennessee and is a part of the Gulf South Conference along with the University of Alabama in Huntsville.