Dunkin’ Donut is opening in Muscle Shoals

Posted 12:59 pm, December 6, 2019

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Coffee and donuts are just around the corner.

Dunkin’ Donuts is opening in the Shoals this Tuesday, December 10th. This is the first ‘Next-Generation’ store in Muscle Shoals and will be located at 1609 Woodward Ave.

The 2,000 square-foot restaurant will employ about 35 people and will be open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On grand opening day, the first 50 guests will receive $50 in Dunkin’ Hot Cards starting from 5:00 a.m to 8:00 a.m. Attendees can enjoy Dunkin’ giveaways, free samples of Dunkin’ coffee, photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascots and more.

Organizers say the opening will include a glimpse at the store’s new modern design and in-store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system.

The new Dunkin’ is also a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant and is designed to save energy, according to the release.

