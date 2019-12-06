Best Friends, 102 and 88, record their first album ‘Senior Song Book’

(CNN) – You can feel the groove at any age.

Two men, one 102 and the other 88, just released their first music album together.

It started out with Alan Tripp’s poem “Best Old Friends.” Tripp wrote it to celebrate all the new friends he has made during his stay at a Pennsylvania retirement community.

His friend and neighbor Marvin Weisbrod set it to music– and the rest is history. Before they knew it, a whole community joined together to sing along with them and they produced the album called “The Senior Song Book.”

According to the website, the album is filled with “music like the 1940s” with “words for the 2020s.”

You can check it out for yourself at seniorsongbook.com.