Back to back! Fyffe Football wins second straight state title

AUBURN, Ala. – Once the Red Devils got the lead, they never looked back, and that has been the story all season long. Fyffe went on to beat Reeltown 56-7 to win its second straight Class 2A State Title, finishing the 2019 campaign with a 15-0 record.

Fyffe quarterback Zach Pyron was named Class 2A Championship Game MVP.

AND FYFFE GOES BACK TO BACK ‼️‼️ The Red Devils beat Reeltown 56-7 to win the 2A state title pic.twitter.com/GumFnPLH3R — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) December 6, 2019

We will bring you highlights and post-game reaction from Fyffe’s victory in the Class 2A State Title Game tonight at 10 p.m. on WHNT News 19.