Huntsville police officer killed in Friday afternoon shooting

Back to back! Fyffe Football wins second straight state title

Posted 6:37 pm, December 6, 2019, by

AUBURN, Ala. – Once the Red Devils got the lead, they never looked back, and that has been the story all season long. Fyffe went on to beat Reeltown 56-7 to win its second straight Class 2A State Title, finishing the 2019 campaign with a 15-0 record.

Fyffe quarterback Zach Pyron was named Class 2A Championship Game MVP.

We will bring you highlights and post-game reaction from Fyffe’s victory in the Class 2A State Title Game tonight at 10 p.m. on WHNT News 19.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.