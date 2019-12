× Asbury man charged with rape, sodomy of child

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County man has been indicted by a grand jury for sexually abusing a child, authorities said Friday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that Larry Joseph Earl Herring of Asbury on charges of sexually abusing a child under 12, first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.

The sheriff’s office said Herring was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $35,000 bond.