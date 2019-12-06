Active shooter, two others killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard tells The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

Our sister station WKRG reported that NAS Pensacola confirmed two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

WKRG also reported 11 people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The gates to the station have been “secured,” according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the post said.

In a brief phone call, dispatch at the Naval Air Station told CNN, “We have an active situation right now.” The line was disconnected.

Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.