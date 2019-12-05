World of Coke offers free admission for anniversary celebration

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary of becoming a publicly-traded company.

It’s offering complimentary admission on Sunday, December 8th, to the world of coca-cola museum in Atlanta where the first coca-cola was served in 1886.

Museum visitors can taste more than 100 cokes from around the world and everyone will get a commemorative glass coca-cola bottle while supplies last.

According to a press release, the company made its initial public offering in 1919.

An original 40-dollar share and reinvested dividends would be worth more than 18 million dollars today.