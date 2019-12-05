× US Space and Rocket Center makes list of coolest places for TIME

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is one of the 50 coolest places for families to visit, according to TIME.com.

TIME for Kids picked 50 fun places for its “World’s Coolest Places 2019” list and included the Space and Rocket Center in the learning section of the list.

The TIME write-up cited the center’s simulation experience and the fact that it’s the home of Space Camp as reasons it made the list.

Apollo Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center also made the list.

