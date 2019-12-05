× Unauthorized charges reported on Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball account

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle police are investigating the bank account of a youth baseball program that has had similar issues in the past.

Police said Thursday evening they are investigating a report of unauthorized debit card charges on a card tied to the Dixie Youth Baseball account.

In 2014 the baseball organization’s board reported more than $2,500 was stolen. A former member of the board, Amy Balch, pleaded guilty to theft in 2016 and was put on probation and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

Hartselle police said their investigation into the current case could take several weeks.