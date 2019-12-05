Suspect in Florence Planet Fitness vehicle break-ins identified, warrant out for her arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - The answer to who broke into vehicles in the Planet Fitness parking lot in Florence is no longer a mystery. The suspect has been identified as Kristina Marie Myrick, and there's a warrant out for her arrest. Her charges include two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, multiple counts of 2nd and 3rd-degree theft, and two counts of fraudulent use of a debit card.

Florence Police are also on the lookout for stolen vehicles. The make and model of those vehicles are listed below as well as their tag numbers.

2003 Silver F-150 0954AM6

1994 Silver Chevy C1500 41GA559

2005 Grey Chrysler 300 20CT485

2000 Green Toyota Camry 47SA510

2008 Black Suzuki SV650 179739M

Police say that 95 percent of the thefts occurred when vehicle owners left their doors unlocked with a spare key inside. They can't stress enough how important it is for people to lock their doors when leaving a vehicle.

If you have any information as to where Myrick can be found or anyone involved with the recent vehicle thefts, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685. Your tip will remain anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.