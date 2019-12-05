Suspect in Aniah Blanchard murder won’t seek bond in separate case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A man held in the abduction and slaying of an Alabama college student isn’t fighting for bond in a separate kidnapping case.

News outlets report that 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed appeared in court in Montgomery on Thursday on kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery charges linked to an incident in February.

A defense attorney didn’t fight a judge’s decision to revoke his bond.

Yazeed is charged separately in what authorities say was the abduction and killing of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She’s the daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Blanchard disappeared from Auburn in October, and her remains were found last week.

