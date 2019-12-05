Shoals singer-songwriter writes new song inspired by veterans and faith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - At the historic Wishbone Studios in Muscle Shoals, singer-songwriter, Michelle Glass is fueled by inspiration, by both music and patriotism.

She's performing a new song, "Let Freedom Ring," inspired by her faith and our nation's servicemen and women. Glass says she was headed to the Florence Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park in November when she was struck with inspiration.

"It just started coming to me there and I actually chorded it in the car but I just felt like I was going there to honor those that have given their lives and also to be support for those that have lost those that have given their lives," said Glass.

She explains the song's message of freedom applies to those we have as Americans but that it's also about spiritual freedom.

"Sometimes we don't tap into that; we don't understand surrender—just be who you are; be who you were created to be," said Glass. She adds that is where freedom comes from— from knowing who you are and living out your life's purpose.

If you'd like to hear more music from Michelle Glass, her albums can be found on Apple Music, Amazon, and CD Baby.