Santa Paws: Animal Services, Visitors Bureau team up to promote adoptable dogs at local pet-friendly hotels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Four Huntsville Animal Services shelter dogs got a special treat this week, in an effort to find them a home for the holidays.

The dogs Sid, Frank, Philly, and Titus explored four of Huntsville’s pet-friendly hotels to raise awareness for animal adoptions.

Karen Buchan, Huntsville Animal Services Animal Care Supervisor, said the shelter currently has around 70 animals looking for homes.

“The shelter can be a lonely place for animals, especially during the holidays,” Buchan said. “Our goal is to find them all loving homes this holiday season, and we’re very grateful to The Westin, Candlewood Suites, Drury Inn and Embassy Suites for helping us highlight Huntsville shelter dogs.”

The Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the organization responsible for marketing the Huntsville area to visitors and convention business, said the desire for pet-friendly amenities is on the rise for visitors.

“For a lot of our visitors, their pets are part of the family – so when we say Huntsville is a top destination for families, we truly mean the entire family,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our guests can plan a trip to Huntsville knowing that we have exceptional hotels ready to welcome them and their loved ones, and no one has to be left behind.”

About the Santa Paws Dogs

Sid, pictured at The Westin, is a 70-pound neutered male who loves to eat. He is about ten years old, very food motivated and would be easy to train. Sid enjoys belly rubs and taking long walks. He would be a great companion for a family looking to rescue an older dog. Animal ID# A509174

Frank, pictured at Candlewood Suites, is a handsome neutered male around three years old. He is a very active fellow and would be a great running partner. Frank would do well in any sized family – big or small. He loves to play and jump around, so a home with an outside playground would be a great fit for Frank. Animal attendants at the shelter say he is particularly intelligent canine. Animal ID#511194

Philly, pictured at the Drury Inn, is a beautiful female weighing about 45 pounds. She is just shy of 12 months and bonds quickly with all humans. She enjoys a lot of activity and would make a great friend for another dog in the household. Animal ID#512286. Note: Philly found her forever home on December 4.

Titus, pictured at Embassy Suites, is a gorgeous neutered male Boxer and Labrador mix weighing about 50 pounds. Titus loves to fetch and play catch. He’s a pro at catching everything tossed his way. Animal ID#511782

Interested in adopting Sid, Frank or Titus? Call Huntsville Animal Services at (256) 883-3782 for more information. All medium to large sized dogs at the Huntsville Animal Shelter are currently free to adopt due to ongoing construction, including those featured in these photos.

View all of the City of Huntsville’s adoptable pets.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is open Monday through Saturday for adoptions. Their hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard SW. Their phone number is (256)883-3782.

Huntsville Animals Services can be found on Facebook and Instagram.