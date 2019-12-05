Rainy periods on Friday, and rain moves in again on Sunday

A gorgeous Thursday may leave you wanting more weather like this, but that’s not what we will get in the next few days! Rain moves in Friday, it gets cooler, more rain moves in Sunday and Monday, and it turns even colder. This is December at its finest!

Clouds thicken overnight, and Friday starts cloudy and cool: lows in the mid-40s to start the day. Some rain is possible especially west of Huntsville in The Shoals between 4 am and 7 am, but the best chance of showers comes between 9 am and 4 pm area-wide. A few spots may total up more than 1/2” of rain in all: especially over Northwest Alabama. Rain ends Friday evening just in time for some Christmas parades.

The weekend: Saturday looks dry and seasonably cool; that means chilly in the morning and, depending upon your taste for it, cool to mild in the afternoon. Temperatures start out near 41ºF and warm to around 58ºF in the afternoon with partial sunshine and a light east wind.

The next big weather-changing storm system gets nearer on Sunday. Clouds and some scattered showers develop ahead of it, and it stays cool: highs in the 50s with a 30% chance of measurable rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening.

The next big rain: Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday morning bring the next ‘big’ rain to North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. It will NOT rain ‘all day’ on Monday; however, some showers are possible throughout the day. Monday’s best chance of rain comes in after 4 PM and really ramps up late Monday evening. Some thunderstorms are possible, but we do not expect severe weather: just a rainy, breezy night.

Total rainfall through Tuesday morning will be around 1 to 2 inches in all (not including Friday’s showers).

NOAA’s WPC rainfall outlook is a little higher than that estimate; either way, we’re going to see a soaking.

