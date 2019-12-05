Rainsville church hosts Walk Through Bethlehem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville is putting the finishing touches on its Bethlehem display.

Around 175 church volunteers hope to transport visitors through time during the Walk Through Bethlehem event December 6-8, 2019 from 6-8:30 pm.

Organizers said the community has also helped make the event a success.

The guided tours will show a bustling city of Bethlehem with basket weaving, oil pressing, metalworking, and more.

Organizers told WHNT News 19 that they hope visitors will pay attention to the detail that has been put into making it authentic.

“It really takes you back and we hope that guests feel like they were in Bethlehem and taken back some 2,000 years to that first Christmas,” said minister to students John Prose.

There will be a 20-minute drama following Jesus from his birth to his resurrection after the tours.