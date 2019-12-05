NORAD prepares to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check WHNT.com throughout the day on Christmas Eve to track Santa's progress!

We'll partner with NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

You'll be able to monitor Santa's sleigh on this super-special radar as he goes around the world to deliver gifts to children.

Calling NORAD

If you prefer to call NORAD to find out where Santa is on Christmas eve, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center is fully operational beginning at 5 a.m. CST on December 24. You can call 1 (877) HI-NORAD (1 (877) 446-6723) to talk directly to a NORAD Tracks Santa volunteer.

Emailing NORAD

On December 24, you can send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com. A NORAD Tracks Santa volunteer will give you Santa’s last known location in a return email.

Santa Tracking App

You can also track Santa on your mobile phone by downloading the official NORAD Tracks Santa app through iTunes or Google Play.

The Tradition

NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955. They sat a young child called a misprinted phone number from an ad in a local newspaper.

The phone number rang into the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The operations center director assured the child that he was Santa. Thus a tradition was born, and continued when NORAD was formed in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has dutifully reported Santa’s location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families around the globe.