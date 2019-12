MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies were searching the Laceys Spring area Thursday afternoon for a man who ran from them during a traffic stop.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Walter Raymond Morrow ran from them in the area of Sage Road sometimes around 1 p.m. Deputies had pulled Morrow over and said he has a warrant for torture or willful abuse of a child under the age of 18.

The sheriff’s office said they were bringing in a K-9 unit to help them in their search.