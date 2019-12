The National Weather Service says a long-lasting meteor lit up the central Alabama sky this week.

News outlets report the service tweeted out a video taken by its camera near Shelby County Airport in Calera that shows the fireball streaking across the dark sky early Wednesday night.

☄️We've received reports of a vivid and long-lasting meteor/fire ball . Well, we caught it on our skycam! The video begins at about 7:25 PM. pic.twitter.com/r0nHZSvMGg — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) December 5, 2019

Those who missed their chance to wish on a shooting star will have another opportunity this month when the Geminids meteor shower dashes across the sky between Dec. 14 and 15.